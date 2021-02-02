Absolute Software (ABST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

