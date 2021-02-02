Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $67,639.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

