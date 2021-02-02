ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 6.1%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $49.43. 1,443,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 963,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,059,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 311,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

