Accel Wealth Management Invests $2.79 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,204.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

