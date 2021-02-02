Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $6,765,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

