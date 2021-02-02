Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21,852.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 38.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $383.20. 47,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

