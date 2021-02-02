Accuvest Global Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 3.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.