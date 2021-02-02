Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 7.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

