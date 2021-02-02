Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.86

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

