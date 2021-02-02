Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) Trading Down 2.6%

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 43,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 187,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,022.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

