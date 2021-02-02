ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of ACM Research worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.99 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

