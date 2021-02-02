ACNB Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director David L. Sites bought 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,640 shares in the company, valued at $866,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 2,753 shares of company stock worth $69,218 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

