Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 302.60 ($3.95). Approximately 46,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 50,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.29. The company has a market cap of £47.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L)

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

