Actinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,563.02 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $186,563.02 and $163,048.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,217,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

