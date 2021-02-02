Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 116,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,397. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

