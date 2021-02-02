Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 40% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $8.27 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 40% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,914.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04222859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00412122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.91 or 0.01222716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00512680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00423364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00264664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

