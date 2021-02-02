Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

