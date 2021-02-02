Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $2,811,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $2,811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.