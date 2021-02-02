Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

