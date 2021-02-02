Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.8% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IEFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,996 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

