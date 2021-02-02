Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.36% of Addus HomeCare worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $128.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,418 shares of company stock worth $53,636,262. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

