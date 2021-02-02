ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 184,969 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.