AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

