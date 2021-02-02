AdEx Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.26 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $51.53 million and $4.26 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,800,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,658,124 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

