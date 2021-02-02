ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.30. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

