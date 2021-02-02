Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Shares Up 13.6%

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) shot up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.95 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). 725,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 134,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.14. The firm has a market cap of £285.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

