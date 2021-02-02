Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

