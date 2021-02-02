Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2,576.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,535 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

AAP opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.