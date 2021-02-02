Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $233.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.00, but opened at $220.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $232.45, with a volume of 67,666 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of £492.15 million and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.79.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.