Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,026,066. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

