Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

