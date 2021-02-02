Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
