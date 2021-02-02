Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Stolper Co grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 106,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

