AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.04% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.