AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.82

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and traded as high as $98.82. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.82, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

