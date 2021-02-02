Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $16.61. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 323,616 shares.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The firm has a market cap of C$990.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.29.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.