Aeron Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Aeron has a total market cap of $101,243.99 and approximately $75,668.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

