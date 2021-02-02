Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 42.9%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were up 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 149,355,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 19,563,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The firm has a market cap of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
