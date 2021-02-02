Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 42.9%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were up 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 149,355,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 19,563,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a market cap of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

