Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Afya stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Afya by 25.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after buying an additional 260,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after buying an additional 224,496 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Afya by 61.2% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Afya by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

