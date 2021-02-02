Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Afya stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $30.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
