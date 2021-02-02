AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.51

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $118.01, with a volume of 5693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 235,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

