Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 2,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Agent Information Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

