Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Up 30%

Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) were up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 1,745,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,105,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

