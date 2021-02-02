Airbloc (ABL) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $48,506.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

