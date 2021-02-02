Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

EADSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,719. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

