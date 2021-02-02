AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTE stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

