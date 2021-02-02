Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 135,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46). Analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

