Akroma Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $6,878.11 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.13 or 0.04208532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

