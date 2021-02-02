Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.22 million.Albemarle also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.06-4.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.96.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

