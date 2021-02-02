Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $2.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00257457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 151.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.