Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Up 104.2% Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,592,839 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.