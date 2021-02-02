Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 2,356,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,874,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

AXU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a market cap of $402.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $17,889,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.